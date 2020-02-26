Boys JVA
The JVA boys won a pair of games last week defeating Coleman 50-39 and Pinconning 63-28. Lucas Mead led Gladwin with 17 points against Coleman. Nick Wheeler had 11 and Denver Peters added eight. “This was a fun game to watch and coach,” said Coach Troy Gary. “Both teams played very well, Coleman has a very good program and they play hard and are skilled. I was happy that our team came out and performed well.”
Pinconning actually had a lead, 11-10, after one quarter on Friday night before the G’s took control outscoring Pinconning 53-17 the rest of the way. Four Flying G’s scored in double figures Friday night. Peters and Mead had 14, Logan Simrau 13 and Connor Dee 10. “We started the game our pretty slow. Pinconning did a nice job of breaking our press and their bigs were doing a nice job of scoring on the inside,” said Gary. “The boys did a nice job of making some minor adjustments and finished the last three quarters very well.”
JVB
The JVB boys also played Pinconning on Friday coming away with a 61-39 win. Brady Gehrett led the way with 21 points. Ashton Imm added eight points both Andrew Imm and David Dremer had seven. “We have been working on being shooter ready when you catch the ball and shooting without delay,” said Coach Tony Wetmore. It looks like it is paying off. With the win the boys improved to 8-5 on the season.
Girls
The JV girls lost to Oscoda last week. “Sindle Corlew played well leading with 15 rebounds and 8 points,” said Coach Kierstin Hale. “Anna Seebeck also was strong on the boards, led the team in steals, and scored a bucket. Maya Marsrow led in scoring with 12.”