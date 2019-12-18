SANFORD – Gladwin got win number one last Friday at Meridian 49-19. It was a good night for the Flying G’s as everyone scored in the game.
They used a pressing half court pressure defense to jump out to a big lead.
Erin Breault led the way with 14 points Anna Seebeck and Sindle Corlew had six each.
Abby Manges was perfect from the free throw line and Delaney Reynolds was the leading rebounder.
Seebeck and Reynolds are the leading rebounders so far this season. Breault leads the team in steals.
The girls return to action tonight when they host Harrison.
They play Shepherd at home on Friday before taking two weeks off for the Christmas Holidays.