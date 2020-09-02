GRAYLING – The JVB volleyball team was also in Grayling last week. Like all of the teams in our region they have been unable to practice indoors, which puts tem at a disadvantage. The girls won the first game 25-23, but lost the next two 14-25, 8-15. “The girls did great setting the ball,” said Coach Kelli Muma. She mentioned that there were some communication problems which can be expected based on the circumstances. They play in Grayling again today. “I have a bit of a new lineup so I’m excited to see what we can do tonight,” said Muma.
