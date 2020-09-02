GRAYLING – The JVA volleyball team dropped a pair of games to Grayling last week 13-25, 8-25. This was the first time that the team had been able to play on an actual court so they had some trouble playing together. They also had some difficulty receiving serves. “They had some strong servers and we couldn’t break them,” said Coach Jane Wetmore. “We went back to the drawing board and are going to make some changes for Tuesday.”
Gladwin was in Roscommon last Tuesday and plays in Houghton Lake tonight.