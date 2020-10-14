Gladwin A Team
Gladwin A team did it again with another win. They played Beaverton with hard fought won games tonight and won 25-21 and 25-14. It is amazing to see how much they grow every game. Raegan Parrett, Ava Gary, Tessa Shea, and Breanna Campbell all had a few kills during the game from some awesome sets provided by Maggie Reynolds and Kenndal Wendling. Ava Gary and Raegan Parrett had an awesome block tonight, which helped build our confidence in our playing ability. Kenndal Wendling had an awesome dig that looked like something you would see in a college game. All the girls had great passes and played as a team. The struggled in the first set by letting Beaverton get a the lead. At one point they were winning by 6 points. The girls showed some grit and came back to win the set. They played better the second set and was playing strong at the net to keep the lead the whole game. Raegan Parrett was the lead server for the night.
Gladwin B Team
Gladwin B team struggle in their games against Beaverton. They started off well but still let mistakes bother them so they would get down and then make more mistakes. The game kept going back and forth but the girls pulled off the win with a score of 25-23. They second game more mistakes continued and they just couldn’t shake it off. They lost the second set 25-21. The third game started off shaky and we were behind again but the girls fought hard to come out with a win at the game cap 17-16 Cassidy Dawson and Jordyn Bazzle played really well. Addison Dare and Kamya Cajigas did a great job at getting the ball back over the net. Cassidy Dawson was the lead server for the night. Brooklynn Porter has improved a lot since the beginning of the season.