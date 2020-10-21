GLADWIN – The Gladwin Junior High teams competed in two events over the last week. Last Wednesday they were in Beaverton for the Beaverton Invitational and Saturday they traveled to Ogemaw Heights for the Northern Lower Peninsula Invitational.
The boys team won the Beaverton Invitational with four boys finishing in the top eight. Seth Mead won the race and Elijah Christensen finished second. Ben Verellen came in fifth and Myles Robinson eighth. Other runners for Gladwin included; Garrett Cingano (14), Mason Cameron (16), Adam Cameron (19), Bryce Johnson (20), Jeffery Sisson (26) and James Griffith (30).
The girls finished second in Beaverton. Alanis Povey was the top finisher for Gladwin in fourth place. Madisyn was right behind in fifth and Tori Johnson came in ninth. Other Gladwin runners included: Julia Edick (16), Charlotte Mawhorter (24), and Rina Graveline (28).
The boys also won the meet at Ogemaw Heights. Once again Mead and Christensen finished first and second with personal record times of 11:30 and 11:52 respectively. Verellen came in fifth with a personal record of 12:44. Robinson finished sixth and Cingano seventh also with a personal record of 13:35. Other runners included: Traeton Celestino (14:11 PR), m Cameron (14:18 PR), Johnson (14:32 PR), A Cameron (15:09 PR), Sisson (15:25 PR), and Griffith (17:43).
The girls came in third in the meet with Abby Robinson coming in fifth. Povey set a personal record of 15:10 finishing sixth. Other runners included: Edick (12), Carmen Bragg (17), Braelyn Grubb (19), and Graveline (20).
Athletes from the Intermediate School were able to run at the meet in Ogemaw. Both the boys and girls teams competed. Running for Gladwin were Jacob Pahl (2), Ivan Christensen (4), Blake Verellen (5), Cole Lockwood (8), Jaxson Young (10), Ethan Davis (13), Michael Brasseur (18), Jonah Griffiths (19), E.J. Zelt (20), Evan Crowley (21) and Issac Priest (28).
Running for Gladwin in the girls race were in 29th place was Braelyn Farling, 28th Lillian McCauley, 27th Ruby Vannest, 26th Addison Anderson, 25th Brielle Graveline, 24th Estella Dicken, 23rd Rylee Lewis, 22nd Ellianna Celestino, 21st Madison Archibald, 20th Taylor McNally, 19th Kayla Earls, 18th Vada Povey, 17th Breyona Reynolds-Carrasco, 16th Adalynn Lechner, 15th Juliana Ritchie, 13th Gianna Cingano, 10th Avery Dee, 9th Olivia Evans, 8th Lana Samons, 5th Klaire Thurlow, and coming in first place as Alieza Roberts. Their last meet will be this Thursday in Gladwin.