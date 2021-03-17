PINCONNING – The Gladwin boys hit a rough stretch on the road last week losing two of their three games. They opened the week in Pinconning against the second place Spartans. Pinconning has two of the top scorers in the Jack Pine Conference. Thomas Yanoski and Zach Johnson are both near the top of the leader board.
“Yanoski and Johnson were again too much for us to contain as they both went off for 17 tonight,” said Coach Mike Verellen. “We were looking forward to getting a little revenge this time around as they nipped us by three at home in our first game of the season, but we’re still down a handful of guys due to quarantine.” Verellen said that the junior varsity call-ups, Conner Dee, Nick Wheeler and Isaac Hale, “played hard and gave us a shot,” but Pinconning just had too much firepower.
Wilson Bragg, also one of the top scorers in the league, had 19 points for the Flying G’s. Dee had nine. “We just dug too big of a hole in the first half to overcome,” added Verellen.
Gladwin came out on top of their contest with Clare by the score of 56-45. “It was a nice bounce back win for us this week,” said Verellen. “This (hopefully) will be our last short-handed game, as we are supposed to have our quarantine guys back on Saturday before our game at Shepherd.”
The Flying G’s played good defense early and got off to a 10-point lead in the first quarter. Verellen mentioned that deflections and loose balls led to a lot of “transition offense.” Bragg had 18 points in the game including four 3-pointers. Ethan Shea continued to put up big numbers with 13 points and six rebounds. He is also one of the top scorers in the league. Nick Wheeler and Logan Kokotovich had nine and eight points respectively.
Shepherd jumped out to a 13-0 lead on Saturday and Gladwin never recovered. “We just looked tired and slow today,” said Verellen. “We couldn’t get in sync on the defensive end and our shots weren’t falling on the other end either.” Shea led Gladwin with 11 points; Lucas Mead had 10 points. Both players had six rebounds. Gladwin was still missing several players, but hopefully will get healthy this week in time for next weeks district play.
Gladwin played Harrison last night and will host Beaverton on Thursday. They open district play on March 23 against Clare in Standish.