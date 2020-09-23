GLADWIN – It has been a busy time for the Gladwin volleyball team with five matches in the last week. They hosted Harrison last Wednesday losing in three sets 18-25, 18-25, 20-25. Taylor Vasher led Gladwin with 15 kills and 15 digs. Erin Breault and Renae Parrett each had seven kills. Breault added 11 digs while Parrett had 10. Avery Miller and Delaney Reynolds were the assist leaders with 12 and 9 respectively.
The Flying G’s played much better on Saturday taking two of the three matches they played. They defeated Reed City 25-20, 22-25, 16-14 and Roscommon 12-25, 25-22,15-9 and lost a close one to Standish 22-25, 25-21,12-15. “I was much happier with our effort and concentration on Saturday,” said coach Tony Wetmore. “We received and attacked much better, and played better as a team. We tried lots of different lineups so we had some confusion that comes with people playing positions that we aren’t used to. Overall it was a step in the right direction.”
Vasher had 27 kills and 23 digs on Saturday. Breault added 17 kills and 19 digs, Parrett also had 19 digs to go along with 13 kills. Miller and Reynolds were the assist leaders once again with 35 and 17 respectively.
Gladwin returned to Jack Pine Conference play Monday losing to Pinconning 18-25, 23-25, 18-25. Gladwin played well in streaks, but is inconsistent at other times. “We are working on playing a full set of volleyball,” added Wetmore. Parrett had seven kills and 18 digs while Vasher added seven kills and 14 digs.
The Flying G’s are 4-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference. They play again tonight when they host Farwell at 7:30.