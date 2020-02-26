BAY COUNTY – The Gladwin Gladiators 10U team competed in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) District 5 playoff tournament over the February 6-9 weekend. District 5 consists of teams from Flint, Bay City, Saginaw, Midland, Mt. Pleasant and Gladwin. After pool play the Gladiators were the number one seed going into the semifinals.
The Gladiators defeated a pair of teams from Bay County to earn their spot in the State Championship Tournament. The district championship game with Bay County 2 was a double overtime thriller. With their spot secured the Gladiators will travel to Trenton for the weekend of March 6-8 for the state championships. The host team plus the winners from the seven different districts will be in Trenton for the B division finals.
Gladwin is part of a B league that consists of teams from Sanilac, Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, Gladwin, and Tawas. B league games are the Gladiators equivalent of what conference games are to high school teams. After the first 18 games scattered throughout the season Gladwin won their division with an 18-0 record, securing a spot in the B league championship game. The Gladiators faced Midland, in the B league championship game in Gladwin on February 23. The Gladiators won the championship game to finish undefeated at 19-0 in the league. Over the course of the 19 games the Gladiators outscored their opponents 155-18.