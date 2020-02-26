GLADWIN – Gladwin moved into a second place tie with Pinconning last week when they defeated the Spartans 51-38. With the win the Flying G’s improved to 9-4 in the Jack Pine Conference and 11-7 overall. Gladwin trailed 16-13 after one quarter before outscoring Pinconning 38-22 the rest of the way.
Delaney Cote scored 15 points and Brooke Chennette had 14. Chloe Kokotovich had a big night racking up a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. "Katie Breault and Taylor Vasher played great defense,” said Coach Jerome Smalley. “We had our best all around game of the season.”
Standish-Sterling came to town last night and the girls travel to Beaverton on Friday night. The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow.