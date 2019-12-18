Gladwin Girls get their first win

SANFORD – The Gladwin girls won their first game of the year last Friday when they routed Meridian 43-9. “We played really good defense and Meridian struggled to score, said Coach Jerome Smalley. “I was pleased with the discipline we had on both defense and offense.” Really good defense seems to be an understatement on Smalley’s part. The nine points scored by Meridian was less than half of their season average. The Mustangs managed only three points in the second quarter, which was their highest scoring quarter of the game.
Chloe Kokotovich was the high scorer for Gladwin with nine points. She also had eight rebounds. Brooke Chenette had seven points, Heidi Inscho added four, Taylor Vasher three and Rebecka Lindfors and Grace Beardsley each had two.
Gladwin traveled to Bay City earlier in the week for a game with John Glenn High School. The Bobcats are 5-0 on the season and appear to be one of the better teams in Mid Michigan. They are the 11th ranked Division 2 team based on the Michigan Power Ratings compiled by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. A team as good as John Glenn will make you pay for your mistakes and that’s what happened to Gladwin. Turnover plagued the Flying G’s early as they fell behind 28-4 at halftime. John Glenn went on to win 56-22.
“We were a bit overwhelmed in the first half. They had way too many layups and we had a lot of turnovers,” said Smalley. “In the second half we did play better but they kept scoring and we couldn’t match them.” Lindfors led all Gladwin scores with six points. Delaney Cote and Inscho had five each Brooke Chenette added four. Kokotovich was the leading rebounder with ten.
Gladwin is 1-3 overall, 1-1 in the Jack Pine Conference. They host Harrison tonight and Shepherd on Friday before taking a couple of weeks off for the Christmas break.
Gladwin returns to action tonight when they host Harrison at 7:30 p.m.