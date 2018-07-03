GLADWIN – There will be a girls basketball camp for grades 4th-9th from July 9-12 at Gladwin High School (enter through front doors).
Grades 4th-5th will hold camp from 9-10:15 a.m., 6th-7th will be from 10:15-11:30 a.m., and 8th-9th will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Cost will be $25; checks can be made out to Gladwin Girls Basketball. Every camper will receive a t-shirt. Wear athletic clothing and bring a water bottle.
Any questions can be directed to Emily Cote, girls varsity basketball coach, at 989-709-6432.