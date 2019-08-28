GLADWIN – Gladwin football opens a new chapter this Thursday night when they travel to Ogemaw Heights. The Flying G’s welcomed a new coach this year when Marc Jarstfer arrived from Clare to take over the program. Under Kelly Luplow, Clare has been one of the best programs in the Jack Pine Conference so Marc comes to Gladwin with an excellent coaching background. After two weeks of preseason camp, Jarstfer is eager to get the season started.
Last Thursday Gladwin participated in a scrimmage at Kalkaska High School, and more than held their own. They dominated Frankfort and Kalkaska and played even with McBain. While you can’t read too much into a scrimmage McBain was 8-3 last year, including a first round playoff win over Leroy Pine River.
The offensive line has had a solid camp so far. Three starters return; tackle Jimbo Bailey, guard Keton Blackmer, center Brady Jewell and are joined by Ethan Shea and Mitchell Duke at tackle and guard respectively. Jarstfer feels they played “pretty well” in the scrimmage last Thursday.
Dillon Kroening returns at quarterback, Kole Thurlow will be at running back, Richard Woodford will be one wide outs, the other split receiver spot will be shared by Randy Pyrzewski and Blake McCummings. Jake McLemore and Nick Robinette will play in the slot.
The defensive line will also be a strength with Bailey, Blackmer, Jewell, and Shea. The linebackers are Pyrzewski, Duke and Thurlow. The defensive backfield will be made up of Kroening and Robinette at safety with Woodford and McLemore at corner.
Ogemaw is a big physical team with at least one player, Jere Getzinger that is committed to playing Division 1 football next year for Eastern Michigan University. The Gladwin coaching staff has had the opportunity to look at some scrimmage film and expect a tough game from the Falcons. Their backs run hard and they will force you to make plays. The game is at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Ogemaw Heights High School.