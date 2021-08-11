GLADWIN
With 10 starters returning on offense and nine on defense the Flying G’s will be one of the most experienced teams in the Jack Pine Conference this season. With so many players returning they will also be in a position to use several newcomers for added depth. Which is good news for Gladwin because three of their four losses last season may have gone differently if they could have rotated more players into the game. Fresh legs at the end may have been the difference in all three games.
“Most of our players have been lifting since January and have attended everything over the summer,” said Head Coach Marc Jarstfer. “It has put us in a position to be deeper and gives us more confidence in putting more guys in the game.” Team culture is a big deal for Jarstfer and he is happy that the majority of his players have bought in to what the coaching staff has been pushing.
The normal summer also allowed the staff to install most of the basic stuff before practice started this week. “I was really pleased with where we were at yesterday,” said Jarstfer. “Summer camps and the team camp gave us the opportunity that we didn’t have last season. We were in great shape last year because conditioning was all that we could do, but still had to install the basic formations when practice started.”
The Gladwin offense was good last year and should be much better this year. Returning 10 starters and multiple backups gives the Flying G’s the opportunity to run multiple formations and position groups effectively. The versatility of the offensive skill players on also allows them to play multiple positions.
Nick Wheeler returns for his second year as the starting quarterback. Joining him in the backfield for his third year as a starter is junior Logan Kokotovich. Depending on the formation Aaron Kozlow, Earl Esiline and Cole Rodabaugh will also spend time in the backfield.
Jarstfer mentioned that the slot and wide receivers are interchangeable. Kaden McDonald and Lucas Mead are the starting wide receivers. Esiline and Kozlow will play slot with Jhace Massey, Tyler Yott-Goodwin and Trace Corlew all vying for time at receiver. Issac Hale will play tight end and Randy Pyrzewski H-back when the formation calls for it.
The offensive line will consist of sophomore Logan Klein at right tackle, Lincoln McKinnon and Hunter Huguelet at guard, Gage Cingano at center and Andrew Gary at left tackle. All played significant roles last season.
The defense is also loaded with returning talent. McDonald and Wheeler return at the safety positions. Mead will play at one corner with Kozlow the frontrunner at the other corner; he will be pushed by Richard Woodford, Massey and Corlew.
The linebacking corps returns intact with Kokotovich and Huguelet on the inside and Esiline and Yott-Goodwin on the outside. Dominic Coats returns at nose tackle. McKinnon will play one defensive end with several players looking to replace the departed Ethan Shea at the other end. Logan Simrau, Gary, Cingano, Hale and Klein are all possibilities.
With so many players returning the season looks real promising for the Flying G’s. A shot at the conference title and a deep run in the playoffs seem like real possibilities. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them get to the third round or beyond.