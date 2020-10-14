FARWELL – Several Gladwin runners had the best meet of the year as the short-handed Flying G boys finished third in this seasons second Jack Pine Jamboree last week in Farwell. Wilson Bragg ran with the front-runners for the entire race finishing third with a personal record time of 18:04. Dakota Leddy also had a personal record time of 18:40, which put him in eighth place. Both Gladwin runners are in good shape for winning All Conference honors with one meet remaining.
The loss of several runners for this meet opened the opportunity for others to step up and they did. Coach Jordan Strohkirch was excited about the performance from several of his athletes. Ethan Edgar came in 21st and Ethan Underwood finished 24th. David Dremer continues to “improve” according to Strohkirch. He ran for a seasons best time of 21:12 finishing 29th. Tanner Bissonette (32nd), Grant Otto (39th), and John Whitman (48th) also ran for Gladwin.
The Gladwin girls finished fourth in their meet. Freshman Tessa Cameron was the top runner for Gladwin in 25th place with a time of 23:19. Kylee Zietz (23:36) and Racheal Nyarko (23:38) finished 28th and 29th respectively with their best times of the season. Tricia Pyrzewski (38th) set a personal record with a time of 24:42. Olivia Kleinhardt ran her best race of the season with a time of 24:56. Macy Haines (48th) and Delaney Cote (58th) also ran for Gladwin.
Junior High Boys Recap
The Gladwin Boys were victorious in Farwell taking first place in the Jamboree. Seth Mead came in first with a time of 11:38. He was followed closely by Elijah Christensen (12:07) in third place. Myles Robinson set a personal record with a time of 13:01 to finish seventh. Ben Verellen came in eighth with his best time of the season, 13:02. Garrett Cingano also had his best race of the season, 13:58, to finish 14th. Mason Cameron (14:26), Bryce Johnson (15:21), James Griffith (15:59), and Jeffery Sisson (16:16) all set personal records. Adam Cameron (16:05) also ran for Gladwin.
Junior High Girls Recap
By Carissa Petherbridge
Our junior high girls cross country team ran their hearts out last night at the second Jack Pine Jamboree of the season in Farwell. Finishing in 48th was Rina Graveline with a personal best time of 18:28, in 35th place was Charlotte Mawhorter with 16:58, Julia Edick came in just ahead of her at 16:55 in 34th place, in 29th place with a time of 16:11 was Tori Johnson, and finishing first for Gladwin with a season record of 15:28 and in 21st place was Alanis Povey. Great job ladies!