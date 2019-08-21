GLADWIN – The Gladwin Cross Country team has a new coach this year, Ashley Burr. Burr ran both cross country and track in high school at Midland Dow and in college at Oakland University. She had just returned from her first camp as head coach when we talked last Friday. She said the camp went great. The kids had a great time and they did a lot of difficult runs. “We did a lot of hills, a sand mile competition, and a lot of fun stuff,” she stated. The team camped at Young State Park on Lake Charlevoix, one of the most beautiful spots in the state.
The cross country program lost a lot of seniors last year so they will be young this year. There is only one senior on the boys and one on the girls teams. Burr said that the runners on both teams looked “really strong” and thinks that they are going to have a good season. Grace Beardsley and Jarrod Guoan are the only seniors on the team. Burr thinks that Guoan is “going to be great this year.” She said that he has put in a lot of work this summer and is going to be faster than he ever had. He won the Mountain Run competition up one of the faces of Boyne Mountain. “He got the farthest,” she said.
Other campers this week included Wilson Bragg, Ethan Edgar, Josh O’Henley, Carson Allen and Grant Otto. Three girls also attended, they were Jasmine Strayer, Olivia Kleinhardt, and Kylee Zietz.
Burr believes in being strategic in her training regime. On hard days they work really hard focusing on specific intervals and putting in a good effort. Easy days are real easy focusing on recovery. She also believes strength and conditioning training are important for her runners, especially the girls. It helps keep them injury free and makes them stronger. Most of their mileage work is done in the summer. Once the season begins they go through a “sort of taper.” In the last month, they are working on maintaining their speed.
The season will be divided up. Early on they will still be training really hard so during the first few meets they will still be worn down. As the season progresses the runners will start to taper, giving them fresher legs. She says that is when they will hit their best times. Burr will design a program that points toward the conference and regional meet. The goal is to be at your best at the end of the year.
Coach Burr has been pleasantly surprised by the work ethic of some of her athletes. Several work all day then come to practice and give 100 percent. They then go home and work again only to get up at 4 a.m. to start it all over again. Burr says that she really admires their effort. Burr’s enthusiasm is infectious. She will be teaching science this year at the high school. After spending a year in the building I am sure her numbers will grow. I bet that by this time next year they will have doubled.