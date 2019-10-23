GAYLORD – The Cross Country season is coming to an end for the Gladwin High School team. Their final event of the year is this Saturday when they travel to Gaylord for the regionals. The Flying G’s had two big events last week when they ran in the final Jack Pine Jamboree of the year in Shepherd and at the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord.
The boys finished 4th overall and the girls fifth in the Jamboree. Junior Wilson Bragg was the top finisher for Gladwin. His time of 18:25.9 was good enough for eighth place earning him second team all conference honors. Jerod Guoan came in 16th with a time of 18:56 earning all conference honorable mention status. Multiple runners set personal records in the meet. Carson Allen, Grant Otto and Wilson Bragg ran their best times of the year. Setting lifetime personal records for Gladwin were Connor MacInnes, David Dremer, Ethan Edgar, Jack Wilford, and Tanner Bissonette. Kylee Zietz and Macy Haines set personal records in the girls race with times of 24:27.8 and 24:38 respectively. Jasmine Strayer finished with a time of 25:44.
Wilson Bragg again turned in the top time for Gladwin at the Northern Michigan Championship. Jerod Guoan was the second Gladwin runner to finish. Ethan Edgar and Josh O’Henley both set personal records in the event. Edgar knocked 30 seconds and O’Henley over a minute from their previous bests. Grace Beardsley was the top Gladwin finisher in the girls’ race. Kylee Zietz and Olivia Kleinhardt followed her to the finish line.