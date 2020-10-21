BEAVERTON – The Gladwin cross country teams competed in a pair of invitationals last week as they prepare for the final Jack Pine Jamboree in Gladwin this Wednesday and the Pre-Regional at Chippewa Hills on Saturday. The Beaverton boys finished second at both events. The boys finished second to Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart in the Beaverton Invitational on Wednesday and third behind Alpena and Roscommon in the Northern Lower Peninsula Invitational on Saturday.
Wilson Bragg and Dakota Leddy were the top finishers for Gladwin in Beaverton finishing fifth and sixth respectively. Both had personal records Bragg ran a 18:05 while Leddy ran the course in 18:56. Other runners for Gladwin included Ethan Edgar (13) 20:10, Ethan Underwood (17) 20:24, David Dremer (18) 20:31, Tanner Bissonette (21) 20:53, and John Whitman (33) 25:07. All eight Gladwin runners set personal records in Beaverton.
The Gladwin girls finished third on Wednesday. Running for Gladwin were Tessa Cameron (13), Racheal Nyarko (14), Tricia Pyrzewski (21), Olivia Kleinhardt (22), Macy Haines (26) and Delaney Cote (34). Kleinhardt ran her best time of the season with a 24:56.
Bragg was once again the top runner for Gladwin on Saturday finishing in 6th place. Leddy and Edgar were right behind him in 9th and 11th place respectively. Underwood was next in 20th place with a personal record time of 20:30. He was followed by Bissonette (21), Dremer (30), Allen (31), Whitman (39) and Wilford (43). Whitmans time of 22:48 was a personal record.
The girls finished fourth in the team standings. Cameron set a personal best of 22:41 to finish in 7th place. Nyarko ran her best time of the season with a 23:33 good enough for 16th. Kylee Zietz finished 23rd and Haines 24th. Haines time of 25:11 was her best time of the season. Kleinhardt (29), Pyrzewski (30) and Cote (39) also ran for Gladwin.