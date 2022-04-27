GLADWIN
“It takes a village,” is a proverb used to describe the role that a community plays in ensuring the success of its members. It is one that local runner Kim Kaleto uses often to describe the support she has received as she progressed from running to get back in shape after having her first child, to qualifying and racing in the Boston Marathon.
Even non-runners have heard of the Boston Marathon. It is the goal of most distance runners and probably the most prestigious distance race in the world short of the Olympics. It is also a race that requires participants to meet a qualifying time. For Kaleto, it meant that she had to run a 26.2-mile distance under 3.5 hours at a certified event. Not an easy thing to do for anyone let alone someone who is a wife, mother and middle school English teacher.
Kim says that she has always been a “competitive person,” having played four years of varsity softball at Beaverton High School along with being the captain of the pom-pom squad and member of the basketball team. She did not run in high school though. Her only race experience came in middle school where she was part of the 4x100m relay team and ran some of the shorter distances.
She started running again after the birth of her first child, Lily. “I wanted to fit back in my clothes,” she joked. Her first race was the Bay Shore 10k in Traverse City. “I was hooked,” she said. “I am competitive and always wanted to improve my time.” This led her to longer races and eventually Boston.
Thinking about qualifying for the Boston Marathon happened gradually. Even running a marathon seemed like a hurdle at first. “I ran my first half marathon at Higgins Lake with the goal of not walking an inch,” she said. “I felt so accomplished afterwards that I thought I can do this distance twice.” She described it as “runner high.” Whatever it was, it spurred her to tackle marathons.
As a mom and teacher, Kim realizes she is also a role model. “I want to show my kids, both my own and my students, that if you put your mind to something you can achieve it,” continued Kaleto. “I also want to live a long healthy life and to be part of my children’s life as long as God lets me.” Her desire to lead a healthy lifestyle has snowballed into much more.
Traverse City was also the site of her first marathon. She ran the Bay Shore Marathon in 2016 finishing in over five hours, which stoked her competitive fires. “I really wanted to beat that time in my next marathon,” she said. When she ran her second marathon in 4.20 her new goal became sub four hours. “Once I did that I realized that I was only 30 minutes from qualifying for Boston.
Qualifying didn’t come easy though. “I tried to qualify several times and came up short,” she said, but it also provided a lesson for her kids. “It showed them that you may not be successful on the first try, but it doesn’t mean you quit, you keep trying.” When she hit her qualifying time in Toledo at the Glass City Marathon last year she finally had her ticket to Boston and a great life lesson for all of her kids.
Distance running came be a grind especially for solitary athletes, but Kaleto didn’t have that problem. She has a large support network of family and friends who helped her along the way, her village. “Our training cycle is 16 weeks,” she said. “I ran in the morning either on my treadmill or with my friends Lauren Reynolds and Emily Harris. We run between 4 and 5 a.m. so that we can get showered for work.”
“In the spring when the weather is more pleasurable I save my runs for after school so that my family can go on bike rides with me.” Her husband Jeff and daughters Lily and Paige are there each step of the way. “Jeff is super supportive traveling to all of my marathons and watching the kids when I train.”
Her parents Bridgette and Brian are also involved. “They never missed a sporting event growing up,” she said. “They also ride with me. They are my moving aid station providing water and other things.” This is really important on Sundays, her long day. She may run up to 20 miles on Sunday.
As the trip to Boston neared the pressure to perform grew, she would be competing on the world stage. “The whole time I was training for Boston I had a time goal in mind, but that went out the window last Wednesday when the kids and staff at Clare Middle School came together to give me a send off,” she said. “I felt like I had already made everybody proud.” Her new goal became to just go and enjoy the experience. She decided to treat the race like a victory lap. “I think that I was able to enjoy the experience more because of that support.”
The Boston Marathon is limited to 30,000 participates, but due to the residual effects of the pandemic the field wasn’t totally full this year. Over 28,000 people were entered and 25,227 actually started. Of that number 24,819 finished. Kaleto finished in the top half of the field with a time of 3.33:11, but after talking to her you come to realize that the finish wasn’t as important as the journey. She held her own against the best runners in the world making her village proud.