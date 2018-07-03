GLADWIN – Gladwin High School will be holding a co-ed youth soccer camp July 23-27 for grades 3-12. The cost is $45 and registration can be done at camp or through the Gladwin Athletic Department.
Grades (fall 2018) 3-6 will meet from 9-11 a.m. and grades 7-12 will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Camp Coordinators include Coach Jerome Smalley, Dominic Lake, Chris Pellerito, Buddy Boylen, and Ernie Seebeck.
For information, contact Coach Smalley at mrsmal ley@gladwinschools.net or 426-5992,or call the Athletic Dept. at 426-5491.