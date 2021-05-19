BEAVERTON
Gladwin got off to a 3-0 lead after two innings and Ian Graves made it stand up as the Flying G’s took a 3-1 win in the first game of their doubleheader last Thursday. Lucas Mead led off the game with a double to left field and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hunter Williams. He scored on a ground ball by Ethan Shea.
Aaron Kozlow singled to open the second inning for Gladwin. He stole second and scored on an error in the outfield on a fly ball off of the bat of Kyle Campbell. Campbell was able to take second base on the play. With two outs Mead hit his second double of the game scoring Campbell and giving the Flying G’s a 3-0 lead.
Beaverton got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Trent Reed doubled to lead off the inning. Brayde Keeley followed with a single moving Reed to third. The next batter, Logan Love walked to load the bases for Mike Hartwell. Hartwell singled driving in Reed. With the bases still loaded Graves struck out the next two batters and got the final out of the inning on a pop up to shortstop Conner Dee.
After Gladwin went down one, two, three in the top of the seventh Beaverton came to bat trailing 3-1. The top of the order was due up and Graves was running out of pitches. He got the first two batters on fly balls to the outfield, but hit Reed with a pitch necessitating a pitching change. Mead took over on the mound and after giving up a walk, he struck out the next Beaverton batter to preserve the win.
I had a chance to talk to Graves after the game. “I really couldn’t ask for a better season,” he said. “I felt great and I can’t wait to pitch some more.” The season has been going well for Graves; so far he is 4-1 with a perfect game against Farwell.
“I pitched very well over the first couple of innings,” he said. Graves had 10 strikeouts through the first five innings. “I knew that as I went along that if I kept pounding the zone good things would happen.” Graves tries to keep the opposing batter off balance by mixing his pitches and not following into a pattern. “I want to keep them guessing. I think that my best pitch is my curve, but Coach Gary thinks it is my fastball,” continued Graves. “I had a couple of nice curve balls tonight, but they were also chasing it.”
Graves gave up six hits and one earned run. He struck out 12 Beaverton batters. Beaverton pitcher Carson Oldani was also sharp. He allowed only four hits and one earned run himself while striking out seven.
The Flying G’s also won the second game. This time by a 10-1 score. Gladwin took an early lead when they scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning. A RBI triple by starting pitcher Lucas Mead was the big blow in the inning. A four hit, five run sixth inning iced the game for Gladwin. Tyler Goodwin and Lincoln McKinnon doubled, Connor Dee and Randy Przyewski singled in the inning.
Mead pitched the first three innings for Gladwin. Hunter Williams relieved him in the fourth and finished the game. McKinnon had three hits for Gladwin. Mead had two hits and two RBIs. Oldani and Keeley had the only hits for Beaverton.