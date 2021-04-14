GLADWIN – Gladwin baseball is off to a Flying start with a successful first week back on the diamond after almost two years. The Flying G’s last game was back on June 1, 2019 when they lost a tight 2-1 decision to Ludington in the District finals. That’s 677 days since they last took the field in game action. “I was happy that we were able to get three games in before the pause in the season,” said Coach Troy Gary.
Gladwin made the most of those games winning all three before the governors surprise request that schools pause their season in the face of rising covid numbers. After falling behind by five runs early in the first game of the season the G’s slowly worked their way back into the game, but still trailed by a run entering the bottom of the sixth.
Hunter Williams led off the sixth inning with a walk, and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ethan Shea. Williams then took third on a wild pitch to the next batter, Lincoln McKinnon. After walking, McKinnon stole second and Williams scored on an error by the Cadillac catcher. With two outs Caleb Searfoss hit a fly ball to right field that was misplayed allowing McKinnon to score from second with the winning run.
Searfoss picked up the win in relief pitching the final two innings without allowing a run. Williams also did a good job holding the Vikings in check throwing two and a third innings scoreless after Gladwin fell behind early. Lucas Mead, Ethan Shea and Aaron Kozlow had hits for Gladwin. Shea, McKinnon and Kozlow had RBIs.
The Flying G’s won the nightcap 5-3 in four innings. Gladwin got off to a good start scoring three runs in the bottom of the first after their first three batters reached base. Mead led off the inning with a double, Williams walked and Shea singled. All three eventually scored giving Gladwin a 3-1 lead, which they did not relinquish. Shea got the start and the win on the mound for Gladwin. Dee pitched two innings in relief.
Gladwin got its third win of the week on Thursday when they defeated Roscommon in the first game of a scheduled double header 5-4. The Flying G’s were cruising taking a 5-1 lead into the top of the sixth inning before the Bucks made things interesting. Several errors allowed Roscommon to score three runs in the inning before Gladwin got the third out and the win.
Shea had a big day at the plate with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Dakota Leddy also had a double and an RBI. Williams and Dee each scored twice in the game. Searfoss got the start and the win going four innings without giving up an earned run. Ian Graves picked up the save.
“We have had moments that I thought we looked pretty good.,” said Gary.
“Hopefully our pitching will become more consistent when we are able to start throwing more pitches. Their arms just aren’t ready for that yet.” That’s a common problem early in the season, and one that will probably recur if we endure multiple pauses this spring. “Our hitting should continue to improve when we start seeing more live pitching. All in all it was a good start to the season.”
Thursday storm cancelled the second game and the pause has caused the postponement of the games this week. Hopefully the Flying G’s will be back on the field soon.