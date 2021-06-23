EAST LANSING
Gladwin’s historic season came to an end Friday with an 8-0 loss to Stevensville Lakeshore in the Division 2 baseball semifinals at McLane Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University. While they came up short in East Lansing the Flying G’s proved that they were one of the best teams in the state by going 17-3 since the middle of May.
“We turned the corner about the middle of the season,” said Coach Troy Gary. “We rededicated ourselves. If you had asked me then if we would be down here at MSU I would have said definitely not. At that point we made the decision to start playing better baseball and we did.”
After being swept by Shepherd on May 11 the Flying G’s were 8-7 with a double header with Beaverton on tap. The season could have gone south at that point, but a game with their biggest rival was just what Gladwin needed. They took both games from the Beavers on May 13 and kept the momentum going the rest of the way. As the playoffs approached they were playing as well as anybody in the state.
Once the state playoffs started they took on and defeated several traditional powers including Bay City John Glenn and Grand Rapids West Catholic. A rain delayed 4-1 victory over Muskegon Oakridge propelled the Flying G’s into the semifinals against Lakeshore, another traditional power.
Another rain delay greeted the Flying G’s when they arrived on campus at MSU. The field was unplayable early forcing the day’s first game between Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and New Boston Huron to be pushed back by two hours. Gladwin was finally able to take the field at about 2:00 in the afternoon.
“The delay didn’t bother us too much,” said Gary. “Obviously with what we went through in the quarterfinals waiting two hours was no big deal.” The grounds keeping staff at MSU did a great job getting the field ready. By the time the first game started the field was in excellent condition.
Lakeshore was no stranger to MSU and the finals. The Lancers were Division 2 state champions in 2017 and 2018 and if it weren’t for a stacked St. Mary’s team they probably would have been the favorites heading into the finals this season. St. Mary’s was the defending state champion (2019) and has 10 players that are committed to Division 1 colleges including MSU, UM, Clemson, Auburn and Notre Dame. They defeated Huron in the first game and Lakeshore 9-0 on Saturday to repeat as champions.
After a scoreless first inning, Lakeshore got on the board with two runs in the second and four more in the third. Six runs were more than the Lancers would need because they got a dominant performance from sophomore pitcher Zach Warren. He threw a complete game shutout, striking out five without giving up a hit. Gladwin was able to advance a runner to third only once in the game when Hunter Williams walked in the fourth, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ethan Shea and took third on a wild pitch.
“We ran into a good pitcher today, that kid was lights out,” added Gary. “Not only did he locate his fastball really well his curve ball was also good. He threw in the mid 80s and moved the ball around.” Warren kept Gladwin off balance all day, but Gladwin made him work for it. He was running out of pitches. After Connor Dee worked him for a walk in the bottom of the seventh he was facing his final batter, but a groundout got him out of the inning and preserved the complete game.
“I thought our pitcher, Ian Graves, did a good job,” said Gary. “They didn’t hit him hard we just didn’t make plays behind him.” Gladwin committed five errors in the game, too many to overcome against a team as good as Lakeshore. “As much as we talked about keeping this like a regular game we might have got caught up in the nerves a little bit. We haven’t committed that many errors all year.”
“This team definitely deserved to be here,” said Gary. “They earned the right to be here and I’m extremely proud of them.” Anybody that saw the Flying G’s play over the last month of the season would have to agree. They didn’t have an easy path to the semis and with six starters and a ton of experience coming back a return trip is a definite possibility. Maybe someday soon Gladwin will be talked about as one of those “traditional powers.”