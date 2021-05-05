WEST BRANCH
It was a tough act to follow, but the Gladwin pitching staff almost pulled it off. After giving up only one hit in a double header at Farwell the Flying G’s traveled to Ogemaw Heights on Monday and got two more “gems” from the pitching staff. They held the Falcons to three hits in each game, but unfortunately had trouble scoring themselves as they were swept 2-1, and 3-2 to fall to 8-3 on the season.
The first game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the seventh. The first two Falcon batters on the inning walked putting runners on first and second with no outs. The runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt putting both in scoring position with one out. After an intentional walk loaded the bases the next batter grounded into a fielders choice while the runner from third scored giving Ogemaw Heights the 2-1 win.
Gladwin had five hits in the game all singles, but still had a chance of their own in the top of the seventh. Ian Graves singled with two outs and advanced to second on an error. Kyle Campbell followed with a walk before a strike out snuffed out a possible rally. Gladwin scored their only run of the game in the fifth when Blake Rutledge singled. He was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Graves and scored on a single by Campbell.
Hunter Williams got the start on the mound pitching two and two thirds inning without giving up a run. “Hunter Williams and Lincoln McKinnon pitched well in the game,” said Coach Troy Gary. “We had some opportunities and just made an
error or two that hurt us one on the base path and one in the field.”
Ogemaw took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third of game two and led 3-2 in the top of the seventh. The first three Gladwin batters reached base in the inning on back-to-back walks and a hit batter before the game was stopped due to darkness. With the bases loaded and no outs it’s not hard to picture the Flying G’s scoring at least one run to tie the game. “The umpires just couldn’t pick up the ball anymore,” said Gary.
Gladwin collected eight hits and four walks in the game. Williams and Searfoss each had two hits. Searfoss and Graves both had RBIs. “We again had our chances earlier in the game but didn’t capitalize. Caleb Searfoss and Connor Dee did a nice job of pitching out of some jams,” added Gary.
Gladwin played Clare last night at home and will host Meridian on Thursday afternoon.