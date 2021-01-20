GLADWIN – Gladwin senior Wilson Bragg was recently selected as one of 120 finalists for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Awards.
The program, in its 32nd year, has recognized student-athletes since the 1989-90 school year and again this winter will honor 32 individuals from MHSAA member schools who participate in at least one sport in which the Association sponsors a postseason tournament.
Farm Bureau Insurance underwrites the Scholar-Athlete Awards and will present a $1,000 scholarship to each recipient. Since the beginning of the program, 8,323 scholarships have been awarded.