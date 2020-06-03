GLADWIN – The 2020 Senior Athletes of the year were recently announced by Gladwin High School. This years recipients were Brooke Chenette and Dillon Kroening. With school closed for the year the athletic department used Facebook to make the announcement. You can view the tribute to both athletes on the Gladwin Athletics Facebook page.
Both students were three sport athletes. Dillon played football and baseball, but is probably best known for his wrestling prowess. He was the 2020 Division 3 State Champion at 171 pounds. Wrestling coach Buddy Goldsworthy said, “Dillon in one of those individuals that comes around once in a generation.” Baseball coach Troy Gary, a 1988 winner of the award, echoed those sentiments when he said, “Dillon was a great athlete in every sense of the word. He had a tremendous work ethic and his teammates looked up to him and respected him.” Dillon’s third sport was football where he played quarterback. “Our team went as Dillon went,” said coach Marc Jartsfer. “He was a vocal leader and did a phenomenal job working with and mentoring our younger players.”
Brooke played volleyball and basketball most of her career. After coming out of the basketball season healthy for the first time in two years she was going to return to the track team. Like Dillon she was a team leader who always gave 100%. “She is so mentally tough, every time she is injured she was determined to come back and not let the injury get her down,” said volleyball coach Tony Wetmore. He recalled a tough five set game in Farwell where she hurt her arm diving for a ball. When he called timeout to pull her from the game she didn’t let me talk. “Before I could even say anything she told me she wasn’t coming out of the game.” Basketball coach Jerome Smalley said, “Brooke is one of those rare athletes who excels at whatever sport they play. If she had played softball or soccer she would have been a great player. She will be missed.”
The current Gladwin varsity coaches choose the award winners. The group discuses the candidates taking into account post season awards, amount of participation and sportsmanship. After carful consideration of all candidates a vote is taken. The award itself has been given since 1962 for males and 1972 for females. The first male recipient was Doug Redman. The first female winner was Mary Belle Sheehan. Last years winners were Gabby Airbetts and Victor Edick.