BEAVERTON – BHS TV brought Game Day to the Beaverton High School campus last week in anticipation of the upcoming volleyball and football playoffs. BHS TV spared no expense in putting together a “high powered” panel of experts, which included Jennifer Johnston, Amber Hubble, Bob Coleman and Roy Johnston. It was clear that they had spent hours analyzing and agonizing over their picks. When it was all said and done everyone picked Beaverton, but Hubble. The raucous crowd drowned out her picks and let her know that she was going to be wrong. Word is, she has been dropped from the future panels.