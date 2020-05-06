GLADWIN – For a moment Friday night everything seemed normal. Several hundred cars had lined up to get into the parking lot at Brokoff Field in Gladwin. You could almost picture the Flying G’s getting ready to square off against their cross county rival the Beaverton Beavers. But things aren’t normal, it was a Friday night in May, and no games were scheduled. As we all know by now, there is nothing on the schedule. So why were so many people waiting patiently to get into the parking lot?
It was because Gladwin joined the growing Friday Night Lights tribute in which they turned on the stadium lights on at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) to celebrate the 2020 senior class. No one seems sure where the idea originated, but it has spread across the state and country. Locally Bay City Central, Essexville-Garber, Midland Millington, Mt. Pleasant and Saginaw Valley State University have participated. Clare will join the growing list on Friday, May 8.
Many schools leave the lights on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds, but Gladwin decided to do something more. The Morale Committee along with athletic director Lauren Haines and teacher Tony Wetmore organized a senior picture slide show for the scoreboard. The show ran on a continuous loop until 10:20 p.m. Due to limited space in the parking lot drivers were asked to move after viewing the loop.
For a short time on Friday night you could almost imagine everything was returning to normal. Lets hope the real “Friday Night Lights” return this August.