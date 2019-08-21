GLADWIN COUNTY – High school sports are back! Football, soccer, and cross country practices started on Aug. 12, volleyball started on Aug. 14. I can hardly wait! We have so many intriguing storylines, it’s going to make for an exciting fall. Will Gladwin Soccer continue its domination of the Northern Michigan Soccer League? Can Beaverton Football repeat as conference champs? Can new coach Marc Jarstfer get Gladwin Football back on track? How does Gladwin Volleyball replace all of the seniors lost to graduation? Will Beaverton Volleyball get that regional championship that has been so close the past two seasons? Who is going to breakout for the Beaverton and Gladwin cross country teams?
We are also trying something new this year. The Record & Clarion will be dedicating a sports page to each of our local high schools.
I can’t wait to find out, so lets all enjoy the ride. High school sports are back!