GLADWIN – Beaverton senior bowler Xander Dell was voted the Jack Pine Conference MVP and earned First Team All Conference honors which were announced Saturday at the Team Challenge in Gladwin. Dell had the third highest season average of 188.8. The Beavers came in fourth place in the Challenge and finished fifth overall in the league.
The Beaverton girls went into the team challenge with a 5-1 record tied for Clare in first place in the standings, but fell to third place after the Challenge. One of Beaverton’s top bowlers, Ellie Minkina, was forced to miss the event on Saturday seriously hampering the Beavers ability to compete.
Minkina and Becca Claypool were named to the All Jack Pine Conference Second Team. Minkina had a season average of 154.6 while Claypool had a 153.3. Elizabeth Wolpert made the Honorable Mention list.