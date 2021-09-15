GLADWIN
Gladwin got another dominant performance from their offense last Friday night when they defeated Harrison 48-0. The Hornets came into the game having surrendered only 10 points in their first two games, victories over St. Charles and Farwell, the Flying G’s had 27 points by halftime. But as impressive as that is it’s the Gladwin defense that is getting my attention.
After three games the defense has surrendered zero points. Let that sink in for a moment, zero points, no fluke plays, no lucky breaks, no major missed assignments, nothing, zero. Harrison came into the game averaging 51 points a game and was able to manage only 106 yards against the Gladwin defense all of it on the ground.
Logan Kokotovich led the defense with 8.5 tackles including a sack and three tackles for a loss. Hunter Huguelet had 7.5 and Nick Wheeler added 7. Good team speed allows the G’s to fly to the ball and a willingness to be physical effectively shuts down the opposition before they can get into a rhythm.
“Defense is something that our guys pride themselves on,” said coach Marc Jarstfer. “After they had found out a Gladwin team hadn’t started with 3 straight shutouts since at least 1950, that became the goal against Harrison.” Jarstfer went on to say, “Our defensive coordinator, Coach Emeott, and the rest of the defensive position coaches put in a lot of hours every week with film, game plans. They’ve all done a very nice job.”
Offensively the Flying G’s scored early when Wheeler hit Kaden McDonald with a 47-yard pass for the games first touchdown. McDonald also caught touchdown pass from Wheeler in the second quarter and scored on a one yard run in the fourth. Wheeler, who passed for 97 yards, also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Mead and rushed for 63 yards.
Kokotovich was the second leading rusher for Gladwin with 40 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Five other Flying G’s had at least 20 yards including Jhace Massey with 21 yards and two touchdowns on his three carries.
Winning big has many advantages probably the biggest is the ability to get everybody playing time. A total of 10 guys got carries in the game and 16 made tackles. Anna Seebeck also made six of her seven extra point attempts.
People outside of the area are starting to take notice of the season the Flying G’s are putting together. Gladwin has moved into the Top 10 in Division 5 of the Detroit Free Press weekly rankings. Mick McCabe the most knowledgeable high school sports reporter in the state has them ranked 10th. If they keep playing defense like this I’m sure the comparisons to the 1973 Saginaw Arthur Hill team will start soon.