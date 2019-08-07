GLADWIN COUNTY – In last week’s article, “Sports in Review recognizes excellence in athletics” Beaverton athlete Rebecca Wirt’s name was inadvertently left off of the caption that went along with the photo.
Beaverton and Gladwin High School athletes who were honored during the release party. From left: Molly Gerow, Dillon Kroening, Kevin McKeever, Elijah Hayes, Kyle Cassiday, Logan Gerow, Mady Pahl, Will Aldrich, and Rebecca Wirt. A number of the athletes were unable to attend, but were still recognized.