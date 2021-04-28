MANCELONA – Delaney Conley pitched 14 scoreless innings on Saturday to help the Flying G’s win the Ironman Softball Tournament in Mancelona. She threw a no hitter and struck out 12 batters in the first game, a 10-0 win over Lake City. She came back in the afternoon and struck out 13 while giving up only three hits in the G’s 4-0 win over Johannesburg-Lewiston.
Gladwin scored two runs in the top of the first inning of game one which turned out to be the only runs they would need. Conley led off the game with a single and stole second and third base. She scored on a single by Maddie Cantrell. Cantrell stole second base and moved to third on a single by Maelen Guzman. Cantrell then scored on an error giving Gladwin a 2-0 lead. The Flying G’s also scored two runs in the third inning and three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings for the 10-0 win.
Guzman and Shayna Evans had three hits in the game. Conley, Sadie Schuler, and Abby Manges each had two hits. Schuler collected three RBIs in the game Evans had two.
Conley led off the second game reaching first base on an error by the right fielder. Cantrell moved her to second base with a sacrifice bunt. She scored when the next hitter, Guzman doubled to center field giving Gladwin a 1-0 lead after one inning. The Flying G’s scored two more runs in the third inning and a single run in the fifth for a 4-0 victory.
Guzman had another big game at the plate going three for three and driving in a run. Chloe Kokotovich had two hits and Conley helped out her own cause with a hit and two RBIs. “I can’t just pick out one outstanding athlete this past weekend. This was a total team weekend,” said Coach Carl Schuler. “Every coach knows that this is the goal. The team will keep getting better when the athletes feel they are part of a complete team.”
Gladwin was 4-2 on the season before taking on Tawas last night at home. They travel to Farwell on Thursday and Ogemaw Heights next Monday.