GLADWIN – The Flying G’s entered last week’s game with Coleman on somewhat of a roll having won two games in a row for the first time this season. When they jumped out to a seven-point lead late in the first quarter it looked like a third win in a row was a definite possibility. Gladwin attacked the rim scoring six points down low while also hitting two long-range jumpers. The G’s held a 13-8 lead after one.
Gladwin continued to roll early in the second quarter. Derek Sackitt scored the first six points of the quarter pushing Gladwin’s lead to 11. The G’s had a 19-10 lead with 3:35 in the quarter when Sackitt picked up his second foul sending him to the bench for the rest of the half. With Sackitt out Coleman went on an 11-0 run to take a 21-19 lead at halftime.
Back at full strength after halftime the G’s played one of their best quarters of the season outscoring Coleman 19-14 and regaining the lead 38-35. Gladwin spread the ball around, with five players scoring in the quarter led by Wilson Bragg with seven points and Sackitt with five.
Coleman’s Connor Arnold also heated up in the second half and took over the game in the fourth quarter. He only shot 32 percent for the game but repeatedly attacked the basket drawing fouls. He finished the game with 24 points including shooting eight for eight from the free throw line. With Gladwin once again in foul trouble Coleman was able to come from behind for a 49-45 win.
Sackitt led Gladwin with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Bragg also had a double, double scoring 12 points and also grabbing 10 rebounds. Bragg also did
a nice job getting the ball inside to the Gladwin big men picking up six assists. Hunter Williams added eight points. “The boys played well, but fell short,” said Coach Josh Pahl. “We had low scoring second and fourth quarters which was a game changer. Good effort just not enough.”
Pinconning defeated Gladwin 68-52 last Friday night in a Jack Pine Conference contest. The game was close most of the night with Pinconning holding a three-point halftime lead. As has been the case most of the season one bad quarter led to the G’s downfall. Pinconning outscored Gladwin 26-12 in the third and while Gladwin played better in the fourth it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
Hunter Williams and Derek Sackitt led the G’s in scoring with 16 point each. Wilson Bragg had 14 and Ethan Shea added six. Gladwin returns to action tonight when they host Mio at 7:30 p.m. They travel to Beaverton on Friday night.