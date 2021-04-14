GLADWIN – Bad weather couldn’t stop the Gladwin girl’s soccer team from taking the field last Thursday, but a good Cheboygan team spoiled the Flying G’s opening day. Severe wind and rain hit the Gladwin athletic complex just seconds before the game was scheduled to start sending everyone searching for cover. After about a 20 minute delay the game was able to begin. “That was the strongest wind I have ever seen at a game that I coached,” said Coach Jerome Smalley.
The Chiefs jumped out to a 4-0-halftime lead and went on to win 8-0. Smalley mentioned that sophomore Anna Seebeck and senior Taylor Vasher had “strong games’ for the Flying G’s. “We had several minutes where we played them pretty well; unfortunately they took advantage of our mistakes and scored,” added Smalley. “Cheboygan is a really solid team but we’ll be a lot better as the season goes along.”
Due to the move back to virtual classes the soccer games scheduled for this week have been postponed. The next game for the Flying G’s is against the Big Rapids Crossroads Academy at home on Monday, April 19 at 5 p.m.