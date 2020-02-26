CARSON CITY – Beaverton sent four wrestlers to Carson City Crystal last Saturday for the Division 4 wrestling regional. Jacob Cassiday (171), Jake Fischer (189), Garrett Muma (112) and Reuban Adams (112) all qualified for the event. The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for the State Finals at Ford Field in Detroit on March 6 and 7.
Cassiday had the top finish for Beaverton placing second in his weight class. He pinned James Hildebrand of Martin in the first round and scored a 9-6 decision over Anthony Raymond of Maple Valley in the second round. With his win over Raymond, Cassiday again qualified for the State finals. The champion match pitted Cassiday against Hunter Belew from Delton Kellogg. Belew won by a score of 8-2.
Fischer also qualified for the state finals by finishing third at 189 pounds. Fischer pinned Garrett Grover of Bloomingdale in the first round before falling to eventual champion Justin Carnahan from New Lothrop in his second match. A pair of wins on the backside of the bracket over David Hosack Frizzell of Maple Valley and Jeremy Wazny propelled him to a third place finish.
Muma and Adams both had tough draws in the 112lb. division losing first round matches to wrestlers that eventually qualified for the state finals. Neither was able to battle back to earn a spot in the state tournament. Both wrestlers are young and should have bright futures ahead of them.