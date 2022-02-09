GLADWIN
Gladwin got a huge game from Erin Breault last Tuesday when she scored 18 points to help lead the Flying G’s to a tense 51-49 victory over Clare. In what was probably the best defensive performance of the season the Flying G’s contained Sofia Corker forcing someone else to beat them. Megan Gross had 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as Gladwin gutted out the win.
The Pioneers won the first meeting, 59-34, back in December and when they jumped out to a 6-0 lead it looked like the Flying G’s may be in for a long night. Lizzie Haines finally got Gladwin on the board when she made a good move to get open under the basket and got a nice inbound pass from Sindle Corlew with two and a half minutes left in the first quarter. McKenna Pratt scored the next five Gladwin points including a bank shot at the buzzer to bring Gladwin within three points, 10-7 after one quarter.
Clare had another fast start in the second quarter opening a six-point lead, 18-12 halfway through the period before the Flying G’s got on a roll. Breault cut the lead to four, 14-18, after a nice outlet pass from Pratt allowed her to beat the Pioneers down the court for two points. A free throw for Anna Seebeck followed by a Seebeck three pointer tied the score at 18.
When Pratt found Corlew down low for a bucket Gladwin had its first lead of the game, 20-18. Breault scored on back-to-back possessions giving Gladwin a six-point lead with a little over a minute to go in the half. Clare scored four points in the final minute sending Gladwin into the locker room leading 24-22 at halftime.
The teams went back and forth in the third until Clare scored five straight points in the last minute to take a 41-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter. From there it was all Flying G’s. Freshman Ava Gary came off the bench and made her presence felt almost immediately. She blocked a shot underneath the basket 30 seconds into the quarter to set the tone defensively for Gladwin. She and Breault then scored on back-to-back possessions to cut the deficit to four points, 42-38.
A couple of free throws and a bucket extended the Clare lead back to eight points before Gladwin went on a run that eventually won the game. They outscored Clare 13-3 over the next five minutes. It started with a driving layup by Gary. She scored again on the next possession and was fouled in the process. After hitting her free throw Gladwin was down by only three points. Pratt stole the ball on the ensuing Clare possession and took it all the way for two, cutting the deficit to one point with a little under four minutes remaining in the game.
A free throw put Clare back up by two points with three minutes to go. After Clare missed the second free throw Sindle Corlew split the Pioneer defense and took it all the way for a basket. Her fast break score tied the game 47-47 with 2:53 left. Two more Clare free throws put the Pioneers up by two at the 2:21 mark. Breault’s three point shot less than 10 seconds later gave the Flying G’s a 50-49 lead. Breault hit a free throw with under 12 seconds remaining to make it 51-49. When the Pioneers missed a long three point shot and Corlew grabbed the rebound Gladwin had one of their biggest wins of the season.
“This was the best game we played the entire season. The game was close most of the game, said Coach Jerome Smalley. “We fell behind after 3 quarters, but the girls had a great fourth quarter to get the win.” Breault had 18 points to lead the Flying G’s who also got nine points from Pratt, eight from Corlew and seven for Gary in the fourth quarter alone.
“I was proud of the effort the whole team gave today,” continued Smalley. “I challenged the team to play hard-nosed defense and they stepped up and did just that. Lizzie Haines and Rachael Nyarko anchored a strong defense the entire game.”
The Flying G’s followed up their big win over Clare with a 55-38 victory over Harris on Thursday night. “Our press caused a lot of turnovers in the first half,” said Smalley. “It led to a lot of easy baskets.” Pratt led Gladwin with 18 points; Gary and Haines each added seven. “McKenna scored 13 in the first quarter which allowed us to build a big lead,” concluded Smalley. “The energy in the first half was strong by all the girls and they all played as one which led to many girls scoring.”