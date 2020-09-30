SHEPHERD – The Flying G’s had a pair of meets last week. They traveled to Shepherd on Wednesday for the first Jack Pine Conference Jamboree of the season. On Saturday they were in Bay City for the Bobcat Invitational at John Glenn High School..
Gladwin finished third in the boys’ race at Shepherd trailing only traditional powers Clare and Shepherd. Wilson Bragg and Dakota Leddy led the charge for Gladwin finishing fifth and sixth respectively. Bragg covered the 5000-meter course in 18:46 Leddy ran 19:04. Both runners are in line for All Conference honors based on these early results.
Caleb Palmreuter (19:53) was next for Gladwin in 17th place. Ethan Underwood (20:52) was 23rd., Carson Allen (21:02) 25th, Tanner Bissonette (21:52) 30th, Ethan Edgar (22:14) 33rd, Grant Otto (22:80) 36th, David Dremer (22:58) 39th, Josh O’Henley (24:18) 45th, Jack Wilford (25:23) 47th, John Whitman (26:25) 51st, Issac Cunningham (28:49) 54th and Devin Brewer (29:00) 55th.
“Dremer had a really good day,” said Coach Jordan Strohkirch. “Allen also had a really good meet. He handled the heat really well and was are fifth finisher on the day to help us finish third.”
The Gladwin girls came in fourth in their race. Freshman Tessa Cameron was the first Gladwin runner to cross the line finishing in 16th place with a time of 23:28. Kyle Zietz (24:27) was 23rd, Jasmine Strayer (25:25) 29th, Olivia Klienhardt (27:07) 42nd, Rachael Nyarko (27:07) 43rd, Macy Haines (27:19) 44th, Tricia Pyrzewski (27:39) 46th, and Delaney Cote (29:43) 51st.
“Pyrzewski had her best race of the year,” said Strohkirch.
The Gladwin boys won their third meet of the year when they won the Bobcat Meet in Bay City. Bragg was once again the top runner for Gladwin coming in third with a time of 18:50. Palmreuter and Leddy traded places on Saturday with Palmreuter finishing 5th with a time of 19:05, Leddy came in sixth at 19:15. Edgar finished in seventh place with a time of 19:58. Other runners for Gladwin included Bissonette (20:32), Underwood (21:02) 18thth, Dremer (21:24) 21st, Allen (22:23) 27th, O’Henley (22:54), Cunningham (23:16) 32nd, Wilford (23:29) 33rd, and Whitman (24:53) 36th.
“Dremer and Cunningham are really starting to show improvement,” said Coach Jordan Strohkirch. “They both had great races on Saturday. They are starting to hit their stride. He also went on to talk about how Bragg, Leddy and Palmreuter all took turns leading the race before the John Glenn and Beal City runners pulled away at the end. “This was Palmreuter’s best race so far,” he added.
Gladwin finished second in the girls’ race. The top runner was once again Cameron in 7th place with a time of 23:32. Zietz (24:10) was next in 11th place followed by Nyarko (25:03) 12th, Strayer (25:50) 15th, Klienhardt (26:48) 12th, Haines (27:03) 21st, Pyrzewski (27:07) and Cote (28:59) 32nd.
“The girls race was really exciting for us,” said Strohkirch. “We had raced John Glenn earlier and they had beaten us soundly. This time we took it to them.” Strohkirch went on to say that Klienhardt is starting to regain some of her form before being injured. She is believing in herself more.”