BEAVERTON – The Beaverton High School Football Program will be having a Parent Meeting on Sunday, July 8, beginning at 6 p.m. at the football field. This meeting is for anyone who has a 9th-12th grader planning on playing football for BHS during the 2018 season.
The BHS Football Program will also be holding a Can Drive during this time. Players and parents are encouraged to bring any cans and bottles they wish to donate to the meeting. Community members who wish to donate cans and bottles may drop them off during the Parent Meeting or contact Aaron Seiser to arrange a pick up at 989-965-9382 or mrseiser@gladwinschools.net. You can also visit the team’s Facebook page at Beaverton Beavers Football or Twitter at twitter.com/BeaveFootball.