LUDINGTON – The Beavers opened the season on a high note when they won their second straight Ludington Tournament Championship last Friday. They dropped only one game on the day when they split with Shelby in pool play. They also defeated Ludington, Mason County Central, Reed City and Clare in pool play.
Beaverton faced a couple of familiar foes in the championship round beating Reed City 25-10, 25-16 in the semi finals and Clare 25-16, 25-19 in the finals. With the wins the Beavers are 6-0-1 on the season. Molly Gerow had 66 kills, 10 aces and 24 digs. Mady Pahl had 131 assists, 21 kills, 12 aces and 23 digs. Macie Jerome added 55 digs, 13 aces, and 9 kills. Hannah Stearns chipped in with 23 kills, 30 digs and 12 aces.
“We are excited to start the season with a tournament championship,” said Coach Steve Evans. “It was clear throughout the day we are not playing consistent, but we made good progress improving. We ended the day playing our best volleyball.“The 10th ranked Beavers play again on Wednesday at the Freeland Quad where they will face Freeland, Gladwin and Bay City Western. They follow that up with the Beaverton Invitational on Friday starting at 9 a.m.