BEAVERTON
Beaverton got off to a good start in Jack Pine Conference play last Wednesday when they defeated Sanford Meridian in three sets; 25-17, 25-20, 25-20. The Beavers have not lost a conference match since 2018.
“It was great to play in front of our fans again. We hit most of our statistical goals for the game,” said Coach Steve Evans. “Meridian is a tough team to play. Izzy (Dunn) is just about unstoppable when she has the set she wants.”
Hannah Stearns had 14 kills for the Beavers; Alexis Grove had eight and Faith Danielak seven. Kaelyn Fischer added 20 assists and four aces. Sawyer Gerow had seven digs while Leiyah Mungin added 13 assists and six kills.
The Beavers traveled to Bay City Central on Saturday for the Mitten Classic. After losing to Swan Valley 2-1 to start pool play Beaverton bounced back to beat Hemlock 3-0 in their second match and Midland Dow 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Cass City defeated Beaverton in the semifinals 2-1.
Hannah Stearns had 32 kills, 27 digs and four aces. Alexis Grove added 23 kills and 39 digs while Leiyah Mungin had 32 kills, 42 assists and 21 digs. Other Beavers that played well in the tournament included; Sawyer Gerow 49 digs, Franzi Grummt four aces, Becca Claypool eight kills and Kaelyn Fischer 50 assists.
The Beavers are 13-7 overall heading into their Gladwin County showdown with the Flying G’s. Beaverton will travel to Gladwin on Wednesday for their semi-annual Battle for the Cedar River Cup.