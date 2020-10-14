GLADWIN – The Lady Beavers will hold onto the Cedar River Cup for the remainder of 2020 by virtue of their straight set victory over Gladwin last Wednesday. Beaverton also maintained a two game lead over Clare in the Jack Pine Conference race. Gladwin won’t have another chance to reclaim the Cup until January 15 when the schools meet on the basketball court in Gladwin.
Beaverton is a veteran team with six of the seven starters having at least one year of varsity experience. Molly Gerow and Mady Pahl have been playing on the varsity team for four years. They provide the type of veteran leadership that most coaches are looking for. Seniors Becca Wirt and Logan Mathews also play crucial roles and have a ton of experience in big games. The most inexperienced of the playing group, sophomore Leiyah Mungin, may be the most improved player on the team. She had seven aces against the Flying G’s and along with Gerow, led the Beavers with 11 digs.
Gladwin is at the other end of the spectrum as far as experience goes. With only two seniors the Flying G’s are building for the future. Four sophomores are playing significant roles for Gladwin, which will eventually pay dividends, but makes it hard to compete with one of the best teams in the state. Beaverton is currently ranked sixth in Division 3. Coach Tony Wetmore mentioned, “we are in the middle of an extensive rebuild,” and that the Beavers “deserve” all of the recognition they are getting. The young Flying G’s are taking some lumps this year, but are also getting lots of valuable experience that will pay off in the future.
Coaches can always find things to work on even after a big win. That’s why they record games, but the Beavers were on top of their game all night. Gerow had 16 kills to go along with her digs. Pahl added 27 assists as she closed in on the Beaverton career record. Libero Alexis Grove had another good game with nine digs while Hannah Sterns and Wirt each had five kills. Faith Danielak added three.
There were several bright spots for Gladwin. “I was happy that my team was able to hit two of our three goals for the night, which were based on service errors, free balls sent, and attack attempts,” said Wetmore. “Our focus right now is attacking the rest of the Jack Pine with everything
we’ve got, we know we can play better than what we’ve shown, now we just have to do it.”
Taylor Vasher continues to provide senior leadership for Gladwin. She had six kills and 10 digs in the match. Erin Breault led the Flying G’s with 14 digs while Renae Parrett and Delaney Conley each had 10. Delaney Reynolds added 10 assists. Gladwin is 6-8 overall, 2-6 in the Jack Pine Conference. They play tonight at Harrison.
Beaverton was 14-5 overall before their quad on Saturday. They are 8-0 in the Jack Pine Conference. They host Shepherd tonight at 7:30 p.m.