BEAVERTON
The Beavers will have a different look this season. They graduated four players that had big roles in their back-to-back trips to the final four. Gone are Molly Gerow, Mady Pahl, Becca Wirt and Logan Matthews, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a down year. They return five players that know what it is like to play at the highest level.
Three of those players are seniors, Alexis Grove, Hannah Stearns and Sawyer Gerow, who will also be asked to step into leadership roles. The Beavers work very hard to maintain a positive culture and Coach Steve Evans feels that all three are going to be “great leaders.” He said, “They are natural leaders, and also have a lot of experience. They have been to a couple of final fours and what the highest level looks like.”
Besides being good players they will also be asked to take the younger players under their wings and pass on what they know. Grove will be making the move from libero to left side hitter. She is very versatile having played on the right side during her sophomore year. Stearns will also hit from the outside and Gerow will move from one of the defensive specialist spots to libero.
Also returning for Beaverton are Faith Danielak and Leiyah Mungin. Danielak has been playing in the middle and will start there this season. Mungin will be filling some big shoes this season as she moves from the right side to setter. “She has been training to be a setter for a long time,” said Evans. “She is ready to take over.” Something that really stood out to me when observing practice last week was Mungin’s serve. When asked about it Evans said, “It is lethal and is going to keep getting better, she is going to be a tough serving option this year.”
“We have a new team and young team but we have quite a few players that can play multiple positions,” added Evans. “From week to week we may look different to teams which is kind of exciting to us.” Three of the new players got a taste of varsity action when they were brought up for the playoffs at the end of last season. Kaelyn and Karly Fischer along with Becca Claypool were with the team through the semifinals in Battle Creek. While they didn’t see much action they did practice with the team and saw what it takes to get to the top.
“They have earned their spots on the team,” said Evans. ‘They weren’t guaranteed, but they worked hard and earned them.” Other new comers include Laken Longstreth and Bryar Pollard. “All of these girls were going to be big future players for us, but we had a need this year so they are going to help us and be ready to go next year.”
Evans always talks about not look to far ahead. The Beavers focus on the next game, which is their tournament in Ludington this weekend. He knows that there is a lot of talent in the program, but doesn’t know where they are at before they play some games. “We are going to reach our potential I just don’t know what that is yet,” he said. “I think that we will be competitive in the conference and I hope that we will be right there in the second half of the season trying to get a conference championship and playing well enough to make a long post season run. It’s going to be fun to watch, I know we are going to be good, but don’t know what level we will be at.”
After watching the Beavers for the last three years I am willing to bet that the level will be very high.