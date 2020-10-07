BEAVERTON – The Beavers have been busy over the last week playing eight matches since last Wednesday. They got started with a Jack Pine Conference Quad at Harrison. They defeated all three opponents in straight sets, 25-12, 25-6 over Harrison, 25-13, 25-10 over Farwell, and 25-6, 25-13 over Pinconning. “We came out slow, but started pushing the tempo more and played out game, said Coach Steve Evans. “I am grateful for a team that works hard and is ready for whatever I throw at them.”
Molly Gerow had 28 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks for the Beavers. Mady Pahl added 43 assists, 13 kills, 10 aces, and 9 digs. Faith Danielak had 7 kills, and 5 blocks, Alexis Grove 9 digs, and 7 aces, Hannah Stearns 4 kills, and Logan Mathews had 3 aces.
On Saturday the Beavers welcomed two of last years best teams to town. Freeland was a regional champion last year and Valley Lutheran was a Division 3 semifinalist. The Beavers defeated Freeland in the day’s first match, 30-28, 25-16, and 25-5. They played Valley Lutheran in the afternoon losing a tight five set match, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 15-17. While the result may have been disappointing the competition had to be enlightening. Both Freeland and Valley Lutheran are quality squads and the lessons learned from Saturday will help make the Beavers better down the road.
It was a “great day of competition for us. We battled all day with two good teams that have tons of talent,” said Evans. “We wish we would have made a few more plays in the last set against Valley Lutheran, but we walk away knowing who we are and what we need to work on. I’m proud of how hard our girls fought all day.”
Mady Pahl had 77 assists, 21 kills, 19 digs, and 4 aces to lead the Beavers. Molly Gerow had 42 kills, 23 digs, and 8 aces. Hannah Stearns had 14 kills, 17 digs, and 4 aces, Faith Danielak and Becca Wirt had 8 and 7 kills respectively, Alexis Grove had 35 digs, and 3 aces, Leiyah Mungin had 4 kills, 21 digs, and 3 aces.
The Beavers hosted another quad on Monday with Central Montcalm, Houghton Lake and Alma providing the competition. Beaverton won all three matches; 25-10, 25-7 over Montcalm, 25-20, 25-20 over Houghton Lake and 25-11, 25-15 over Alma. “We played at our target level all evening. I love having a team that can change and adapt to different strategies throughout a match,” said Evans “This is great group of players.”
Mady Pahl had 63 assists, 12 kills, and14 digs, Molly Gerow added 30 kills, 18 digs, and 5 blocks, Alexis Grove ended the day with19 digs, and 3 aces, Faith Danielak contributed 9 kills, and 3 blocks, while Becca Wirt had 8 kills. Hannah Stearns had13 kills, 13 digs, and 6 aces, and Leiyah Mungin also had 6 aces.
The Beavers are currently 13-5 overall and 7-0 in the Jack Pine Conference. They play in Gladwin tonight.