BEAVERTON
Beaverton and Clare squared off in volleyball action last Wednesday with first place in the Jack Pine Conference on the line. Both teams entered the game with 3-0 records.
Clare jumped out to an early 8-4 lead in the first set before eight straight service points from Leiyah Mungin gave the Beavers a 13-8 lead. Later in the set Sawyer Gerow served nine straight points as Beaverton took a 25-15 victory in the set.
The second set was all Beaverton. After falling behind 1-2 the Beavers took over and ran away with a 25-17 win. Clare played much better in the third game taking an early 11-6 lead. The Beavers forced Clare into several errors midway through the set to get back into it. Beaverton finally tied the score at 23-23 before kills by Mungin and Faith Danielak secured the 25-23 win in the third set and the match 3-0.
Mungin had a big night for the Beavers with 17 assists, six kills, and four aces. Hannah Stearns and Danielak had 13 and eight kills respectively. Alexis Grove added 13 digs, and 4 kills; Sawyer Gerow 10 digs, Kaelyn Fischer 16 assists, and Franzi Grummt 3 aces.
The Beavers hope to remain undefeated in the Jack Pine Conference tonight when the travel to Farwell for a Quad with the host Eagles along with Pinconning and Harrison. They are currently 4-0 in the conference and 19-9 overall.