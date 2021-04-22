BEAVERTON – June 6, 2019, that was the last time that the Beavers took the field in a varsity baseball game prior to Monday afternoon. After all that time it is probably an understatement to say that they were excited. Lake City was the opponent and didn’t stand a chance as Beaverton scored 26 runs in the double header winning 12- 1 and 14-0.
Carson Oldani got the start and win in the first game pitching three and two thirds innings. He only gave up one hit while striking out eight. The lone run was unearned. Trent Reed came on in relief going one and a third innings without allowing a hit or run.
The Beavers held a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning when the exploded for nine runs after two were out. Alex Pahl singled and Layk Woodruff walked putting runners on first and second. Oldani followed with a two run double putting Beaverton up 5-1. Reed, hit a long homerun to centerfield making the score 7-1. Four more hits and two Lake City errors made the score 12-1 after four. The game ended when Lake City failed to score in the top of the fifth.
Pahl and Cameron Mishler each had three hits for Beaverton. Brayde Keeley, Logan Love and Oldani had two each. Oldani led the team with three RBIs; Mitchell Hall, Reed and Love each had two.
Reed started on the mound in game two giving up only one hit and striking out eight over three innings. Keeley pitched the final two innings surrendering only one hit in the shutout for Beaverton.
The Beavers scored in every inning including six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Beaverton played opportunistic baseball by taking advantage of Lake City’s walks and errors. They scored 14 runs on seven hits. Oldani and Mishler had two hits apiece. Hall, Gabe Swartzmiller and Matt Pongracz each had one.
The 2-0 Beavers travel to Birch Run on Friday for a double header starting at 4 p.m. The Panthers are 2-3 as of last Friday with wins over Swartz Creek and North Branch and a pair of losses to Essexville Garber.