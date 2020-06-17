BEAVERTON – This week I had the opportunity to talk to Beaverton student athlete Grant Brandon. Grant, like all of the seniors we have featured this spring is more than an athlete. He struck me as a very caring compassionate person. It came as no surprise when late in the interview he told me that his career plans include becoming a nurse. He said, “I like the idea of being able to help people every day and give back to the community that has really helped me grow as a person.”
His personal side is probably quite different from his athletic side. He has been an offensive lineman since third grade when he got started with the Beaverton Youth Football Program. For most of those years he was a left tackle, but was moved inside to center for his senior year. The move definitely proved to be a successful one as the Beavers won the Jack Pine Conference outright and advanced to the second round of the playoffs and Brandon was voted First Team All Jack Pine at center. You don’t survive for that long on the offensive line without an “edge.”
Head Coach Aaron Seiser said, “Grant is a tremendous young man. He is a great leader. I would trust him with any task on or off the field.” High praise from a coach who has been blessed to have many great individuals come through his program. He went on to say, “along the way I’ve learned many things about Grant: He comes from a very supportive family. If he participates in something, he is 100 percent committed to it. He is an outstanding teammate.”
Brandon was also named to the Jack Pine All Academic Team. He was in the Top 10 of his graduating class and a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), Leo Club and took part in student government. Grant mentioned that math always came natural to him and that his favorite high school class was physics. “Physics was so different from other classes,” he said. “It was interesting to see how you can turn a situation into a math problem and get an answer to a real life situation.”
One of his favorite activities in the NHS came this year at Christmas time. He and two other members of the group, Ashley Cooper and Margaret MacLean, had the opportunity to help out with a family in the area that was a “little down on their luck.” Brandon explained that they raised money for the family of five to give them some Christmas gifts. “We just gave them a little bit of a confidence boost,” he said. “It helped them get through the holidays and have a better time.” Other Beaverton students contributed to effort by donating money in their WIN classes.
Participating in the Leo Club also provided some memorable moments. Among his favorites was participating in the food distribution at Christ the King Lutheran Church. For three years in a row he and other members had a day in which they helped out. In the morning they unloaded semi trucks and sorted food. In the afternoon they packed the food into the cars for people who were receiving it.
If school opens in the fall Brandon will be off to Saginaw Valley State University to pursue a degree in nursing. With what I have learned about Grant in a short period of time I am sure he will make a “great nurse.” Grant is the kind of person who wants to make you laugh and brighten your day. I’m sure that his future patients are going to be glad that he chose nursing for a career.