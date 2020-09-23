SANFORD – “This wasn’t the prettiest game,” said Beaverton Coach Aaron Seiser, but when Trent Reed got loose for a 35-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds left in the game no one on the Beaverton side was worried about the aesthetics. The Beavers had their ninth straight Jack Pine Conference win and a lot of young players learned what it takes to compete at the varsity level.
“We had a lot of inexperienced players on both sides of the ball, “ continued Seiser, but “we found a way to survive and keep them out of the end zone when things were looking bleak.” Meridian won the statistical battle outgaining the Beavers 222 yards to 129. They also had the ball for over 12 more minutes, but the most important number is on the scoreboard where Beaverton had the ultimate advantage.
“Our defense played extremely hard, and got better as the night went on,” added Seiser. Sophomore Logan Love led the defense with 11.5 tackles Trent Reed had 6. Three Beavers, Brayde Keeley, Jake Fischer and Mitchell Hall had 5 each. “Offensively, we struggled, but we stress being solid on special teams and on defense. If we can do that, we always have a chance.” That defense kept Beaverton in the game until Reed scored the winning touchdown.
Reed led Beaverton in both rushing and passing. He was 6-12 passing for 45 yards and rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries. Noah Coffey had three receptions for 26 yards. “Tonight, we took advantage of the chance we got. I’m very proud of our effort,” concluded Seiser. “Next week is a huge game for us. Harrison will be another top-notch opponent. We’ll need a great week of preparation.”
The Beavers host Harrison next Friday in their home opener. The Hornets are also 1-0 on the season after a 36-13 win over Pinconning. The game is scheduled to start a 7 p.m.