BEAVERTON – The Beaverton volleyball team continued their roll through the Jack Pine Conference with a pair of wins in the last week. Monday night they swept Clare in straight sets, 25-15, 25-10, 25-22. With the win over Clare they are 10-0 in the conference. Mady Pahl and Molly Gerow continue to build on their school records. Pahl had 31 more assists Gerow added another 15 kills. They had eight and nine digs respectively. Alexis Grove had 12 digs on the night. Hannah Sterns added five kills and three aces. Faith Danielak added six kills Becca Wirt had four.
The match with Shepherd was also a straight set win, 25-11, 25-14, 25-10. Pahl had 33 assists, seven digs and four aces. Gerow also had seven digs to go along with her 19 kills. Sterns had another big match with 5 aces, 5 kills and 5 digs. Leiyah Mungin added five kills and six digs. Grove had nine digs and Danielak added six kills.
Saturday the Beavers were in Midland for a quad with Midland High School, Chandler Park Academy and Petosky. The match with Midland was close with Beaverton winning in two sets 25-23, 28-26. They also swept Chandler Park 25-10, 25-8 and Petosky 25-8, 25-18.
Statistical leaders for Beaverton on Saturday included: Mady Pahl 76 assists, 12 digs, 7 aces, Molly Gerow 36 kills, 28 digs, 6 aces, Leiyah Mungin 9 kills, 11 aces, 15 digs, Becca Wirt 14 kills, Faith Danielak 8 kills, 3 blocks, Alexis Grove 21 digs, 5 aces,
Hannah Stearns 14 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces, Cadence Augustine, 4 aces.
With the wins pilling up the Beavers are moving back up in the state rankings. They are currently ranked fifth behind three of last year’s semifinalists Monroe St. Mary (1), Schoolcraft (2), and Valley Lutheran (3). North Muskegon is fourth followed by Beaverton.
Beaverton is at Meridian tonight and completes Jack Pine Conference play when they host a quad next Wednesday with Pinconning, Harrison and Farwell.