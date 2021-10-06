Farwell
Beaverton continues to lead the Jack Pine volleyball race after three victories at the conference quad meet last Wednesday in Farwell. The Beavers defeated all three opponents in straight sets; 25-12, 25-22 over Farwell, 25-7, 25-13 over Harrison and 25-14, 25-17 over Pinconning. The sweep leaves the Beavers undefeated in the conference one game in front of Gladwin.
Hannah Stearns led the Beavers with 19 kills, 10 digs and six aces. Leiyah Mungin had 16 kills, 17 assists and 14 digs. Others having a big night for the Beavers included; Alexis Grove 24 digs, eight aces, Faith Danielak 11 kills, three blocks, Kaelyn Fischer 36 assists and Sawyer Gerow 20 digs.
Beaverton is 22-9 overall, 7-0 in the Jack Pine conference. They will be back in action tonight when they travel to Meridian. The Mustangs are in third place in the Jack Pine Conference with a 5-2 record. Beaverton defeated Meridian in three sets earlier this season.